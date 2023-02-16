Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.73-$3.78 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $56.20 billion-$56.97 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $54.54 billion. Cisco Systems also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.73-3.78 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $53.00.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of CSCO traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.45. 23,978,978 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,213,113. Cisco Systems has a one year low of $38.60 and a one year high of $57.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.00 and a 200 day moving average of $45.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.97.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.12. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The firm had revenue of $13.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.87%.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other news, COO Maria Martinez sold 3,201 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.81, for a total transaction of $153,039.81. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 452,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,622,263.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 115,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total transaction of $5,635,819.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 827,722 shares in the company, valued at $40,260,398.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 3,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.81, for a total transaction of $153,039.81. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 452,254 shares in the company, valued at $21,622,263.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 243,098 shares of company stock valued at $11,939,277 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cisco Systems

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $26,026,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,610,271 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $124,353,000 after buying an additional 34,322 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $92,026,000. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 52,378 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 9,373 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

See Also

