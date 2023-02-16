Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.96-0.98 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.89. The company issued revenue guidance of +11-13% yr/yr to $14.25-14.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.59 billion. Cisco Systems also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.73-$3.78 EPS.
Cisco Systems Trading Up 6.1 %
NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $2.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $51.41. 27,714,155 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,536,686. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.87. Cisco Systems has a 12-month low of $38.60 and a 12-month high of $57.69.
Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $13.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.
CSCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $54.89.
In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $31,900.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 276,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,851,577.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $31,900.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 276,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,851,577.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 115,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total value of $5,635,819.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 827,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,260,398.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 243,098 shares of company stock worth $11,939,277 in the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Syntax Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. AlphaQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.
Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.
