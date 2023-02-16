Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.96-0.98 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.89. The company issued revenue guidance of +11-13% yr/yr to $14.25-14.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.59 billion. Cisco Systems also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.73-$3.78 EPS.

Cisco Systems Trading Up 6.1 %

NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $2.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $51.41. 27,714,155 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,536,686. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.87. Cisco Systems has a 12-month low of $38.60 and a 12-month high of $57.69.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $13.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.87%.

CSCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $54.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $31,900.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 276,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,851,577.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $31,900.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 276,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,851,577.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 115,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total value of $5,635,819.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 827,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,260,398.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 243,098 shares of company stock worth $11,939,277 in the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cisco Systems

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Syntax Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. AlphaQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

