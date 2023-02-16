Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.96-$0.98 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.25 billion-$14.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.58 billion. Cisco Systems also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.73-$3.78 EPS.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $48.45. The company had a trading volume of 23,978,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,213,113. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.85. Cisco Systems has a one year low of $38.60 and a one year high of $57.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.12. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 22.00%. The firm had revenue of $13.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Cisco Systems will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.87%.

Several analysts have recently commented on CSCO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Cisco Systems from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised Cisco Systems from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $53.00.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 115,868 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total value of $5,635,819.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 827,722 shares in the company, valued at $40,260,398.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 14,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total transaction of $708,874.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 277,751 shares in the company, valued at $13,276,497.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 115,868 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total value of $5,635,819.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 827,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,260,398.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 243,098 shares of company stock worth $11,939,277 over the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,205,567 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $57,433,000 after buying an additional 16,614 shares in the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 279.3% during the fourth quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 118,693 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,655,000 after buying an additional 87,400 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,123 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,245,000 after buying an additional 2,462 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 16,699 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 3,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFB Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $341,000. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

