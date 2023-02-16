Cipher Capital LP Takes Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 45,713 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,133,000. T-Mobile US accounts for about 1.0% of Cipher Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TMUS. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 88.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter worth about $839,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 42.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $146.36. 861,846 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,195,046. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $182.09 billion, a PE ratio of 70.69, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $144.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.80. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.91 and a 12 month high of $154.38.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.66 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 6.43%. T-Mobile US’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

TMUS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $187.00 to $201.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US to $197.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.17.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

