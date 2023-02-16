Cipher Capital LP Takes Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Cipher Capital LP bought a new position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 55,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,951,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in DocuSign in the third quarter valued at $827,000. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 44,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 5,474 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in DocuSign by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 591,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,651,000 after buying an additional 41,862 shares during the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its position in DocuSign by 15.3% during the third quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 9,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in DocuSign by 61.9% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 176,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,461,000 after buying an additional 67,639 shares during the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,008 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total transaction of $8,097,200.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,225,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,512,327.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,008 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total transaction of $8,097,200.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,225,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,512,327.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,009 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total value of $8,597,086.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,524,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,143,110.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DocuSign Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of DocuSign from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. UBS Group dropped their price target on DocuSign from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on DocuSign from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded DocuSign from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.71.

Shares of DOCU traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $65.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,387,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,769,413. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.23, a P/E/G ratio of 929.39 and a beta of 1.01. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.57 and a 1-year high of $123.50.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $645.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.07 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 18.86% and a negative net margin of 5.45%. Analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DocuSign

(Get Rating)

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

