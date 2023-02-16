Cipher Capital LP Takes Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Cipher Capital LP purchased a new stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 74,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,031,000. CBRE Group comprises 0.8% of Cipher Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in CBRE Group by 692.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,544,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,880,000 after acquiring an additional 3,097,072 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in CBRE Group by 150.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,320,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,816,000 after acquiring an additional 792,717 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in CBRE Group during the third quarter worth approximately $38,522,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,999,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $809,706,000 after purchasing an additional 540,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,239,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,057,000 after purchasing an additional 369,875 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at CBRE Group

In other news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $400,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 178,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,321,587.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Stock Down 1.4 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of CBRE traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $88.29. The company had a trading volume of 129,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,267,269. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.08. The stock has a market cap of $27.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.37. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.31 and a 52 week high of $101.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $98.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Friday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.29.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

