Cipher Capital LP Takes $5.93 Million Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Cipher Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 58,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,934,000. Prologis comprises about 1.0% of Cipher Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 40.3% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 28.2% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Prologis by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PLD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Prologis from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Prologis from $156.00 to $149.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prologis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.00.

Prologis Stock Down 2.0 %

PLD stock traded down $2.55 on Thursday, hitting $124.98. 287,197 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,733,635. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $121.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.12. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.03 and a 12-month high of $174.54. The stock has a market cap of $115.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.05.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. Prologis had a net margin of 56.33% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. Prologis’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prologis

In other Prologis news, Director David P. Oconnor purchased 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $114.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,027,170.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,027,170. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

