Cipher Capital LP Purchases 7,421 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Cipher Capital LP boosted its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 274.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,124 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,421 shares during the quarter. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in Adobe by 5.4% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 229,561 shares of the software company’s stock worth $63,175,000 after purchasing an additional 11,858 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. raised its holdings in Adobe by 12,097.7% in the third quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. now owns 207,726 shares of the software company’s stock worth $57,174,000 after purchasing an additional 206,023 shares in the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Adobe in the third quarter worth about $564,000. CenterBook Partners LP raised its holdings in Adobe by 58.1% in the third quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 21,143 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,819,000 after purchasing an additional 7,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in Adobe by 101.9% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 4,934 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADBE shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $337.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $375.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $330.00 to $340.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $414.67.

Adobe Price Performance

NASDAQ ADBE traded down $6.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $369.64. The stock had a trading volume of 565,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,421,370. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $351.02 and its 200 day moving average is $346.17. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.73 and a twelve month high of $479.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.22, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.23.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 15th. The software company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.78. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.74% and a net margin of 27.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total value of $1,690,714.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,997,345.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.61, for a total value of $5,199,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,717,044.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total value of $1,690,714.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,997,345.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,265 shares of company stock valued at $9,067,344 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Recommended Stories

