Cipher Capital LP Makes New Investment in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Cipher Capital LP bought a new position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 39,751 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,421,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its position in PayPal by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 3,454 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 1.1% during the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 9,654 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 19.0% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 702 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 1.7% during the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,945 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wimmer Associates 1 LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 2.9% during the second quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 4,320 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PYPL traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $78.32. The company had a trading volume of 2,846,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,241,011. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.19. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.39 and a fifty-two week high of $122.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $88.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.30.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. PayPal had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PYPL. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on PayPal from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on PayPal from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on PayPal from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on PayPal from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.42.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

