Cipher Capital LP Makes New Investment in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Cipher Capital LP acquired a new position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 90,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,098,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in APA by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,182,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,965,000 after purchasing an additional 526,513 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of APA by 191.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,144,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,952,000 after buying an additional 2,064,022 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of APA by 385.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,954,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,110,000 after buying an additional 2,346,254 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of APA by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,854,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,982,000 after buying an additional 354,346 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of APA by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,774,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,673,000 after buying an additional 68,392 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on APA. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of APA from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of APA from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of APA from $68.00 to $61.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Mizuho lowered shares of APA from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of APA from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:APA traded down $0.33 on Thursday, hitting $40.98. 869,702 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,340,191. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.79. APA Co. has a one year low of $29.95 and a one year high of $51.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.95, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 3.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. APA’s payout ratio is 9.55%.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

