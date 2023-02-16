Cipher Capital LP Has $3.77 Million Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Cipher Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 912.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,102 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,117 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $3,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.4% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 4.1% during the second quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 1,070 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 0.9% during the third quarter. SWS Partners now owns 4,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% during the third quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 6,673 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 2.0% during the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $245.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Barclays upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $235.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $305.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.83.

Shares of ISRG traded down $4.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $240.75. The stock had a trading volume of 268,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,805,701. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $259.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.28. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $180.07 and a 1-year high of $308.97.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $407,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,692,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 45,025 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total value of $11,280,113.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,412,704.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,629 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $407,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,692,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,903 shares of company stock valued at $19,853,650. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

