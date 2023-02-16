Cipher Capital LP Buys Shares of 63,855 The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Cipher Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 63,855 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,955,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 506.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 40,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 34,183 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,649,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $349,947,000 after purchasing an additional 147,509 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 662,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,019,000 after purchasing an additional 108,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 11,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $83.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group to $95.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

In other news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 3,600 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total transaction of $273,636.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,890,332.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total value of $273,636.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,275 shares in the company, valued at $10,890,332.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Amy Stepnowski sold 12,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.70, for a total transaction of $931,284.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,167 shares in the company, valued at $983,574.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,893 shares of company stock worth $3,148,011. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HIG traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $77.79. 146,267 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,619,189. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.02. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $60.17 and a one year high of $79.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.90.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.45. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, Hartford Funds, and Corporate. The Commercial Lines segment provides workers’ compensation, property, automobile, liability and umbrella coverage under several different products.

