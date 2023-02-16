Cipher Capital LP Buys Shares of 38,261 Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Cipher Capital LP purchased a new stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 38,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,278,000. Caterpillar comprises approximately 1.0% of Cipher Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CAT. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in Caterpillar by 0.4% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 13,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CAT traded down $3.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $245.16. The company had a trading volume of 446,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,439,391. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.60 and a twelve month high of $266.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $245.66 and its 200-day moving average is $215.08.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.61% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.94%.

In other Caterpillar news, Director Daniel M. Dickinson sold 6,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.22, for a total transaction of $1,524,905.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,265,646.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Caterpillar news, Director Daniel M. Dickinson sold 6,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.22, for a total transaction of $1,524,905.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,265,646.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 23,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total transaction of $5,700,203.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,066,404.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,984 shares of company stock valued at $22,519,893 over the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CAT. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their price objective on Caterpillar to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Bank of America upgraded Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $217.00 to $295.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.33.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

