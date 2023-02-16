Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Stock Holdings Lessened by Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lowered its position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,990 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 483 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Cigna were worth $3,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Cigna by 7.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,279,334 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,762,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,086 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 7.6% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 2,132,943 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $564,239,000 after acquiring an additional 150,412 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 1.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,808,135 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $433,248,000 after acquiring an additional 28,643 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 28.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 743,781 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $196,011,000 after acquiring an additional 164,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 14.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 707,357 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $196,270,000 after acquiring an additional 86,638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Cigna from $294.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Stephens reduced their target price on Cigna from $385.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Cigna from $359.00 to $348.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cigna presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.13.

In other Cigna news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total value of $986,801.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,416,416.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total transaction of $986,801.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,416,416.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total value of $5,564,777.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,750 shares in the company, valued at $11,936,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CI stock traded up $0.87 during trading on Thursday, reaching $299.45. 410,467 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,650,301. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.67. Cigna Co. has a twelve month low of $218.52 and a twelve month high of $340.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $315.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $304.52.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.84 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $45.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.79 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 3.69%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 24.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. This is a positive change from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.95%.

Cigna Corp. is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

