CIBC Raises Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) Price Target to C$113.00

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at CIBC from C$111.00 to C$113.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 0.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on TIH. National Bankshares increased their price target on Toromont Industries from C$110.00 to C$124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial upgraded Toromont Industries from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Toromont Industries from C$123.00 to C$131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Toromont Industries from C$121.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toromont Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$123.71.

TSE:TIH traded down C$1.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$112.53. The stock had a trading volume of 99,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,771. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$102.86 and its 200 day moving average is C$102.55. Toromont Industries has a fifty-two week low of C$93.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$124.25. The stock has a market cap of C$9.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.14, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

In related news, Director Scott Medhurst sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$102.00, for a total value of C$510,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 188,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$19,229,958.

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

