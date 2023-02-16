Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.60-1.65 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.46.

Chuy’s Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of CHUY stock traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.92. 152,751 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,222. The company has a market cap of $610.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.94. Chuy’s has a 1-year low of $18.64 and a 1-year high of $35.43.

CHUY has been the topic of several research reports. CL King initiated coverage on Chuy’s in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Chuy’s from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Chuy’s in a report on Friday, January 13th. Wedbush upped their target price on Chuy’s from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Chuy’s from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $32.75.

In other news, VP Michael C. Hatcher sold 6,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total transaction of $233,320.62. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $653,243.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Chuy’s by 151.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 276,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,510,000 after buying an additional 166,516 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Chuy’s in the 1st quarter valued at $3,619,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Chuy’s by 547.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 153,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after buying an additional 130,087 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Chuy’s by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,238,429 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $87,438,000 after buying an additional 73,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Chuy’s by 239.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 86,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after buying an additional 60,800 shares during the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, rellenos, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a variety of appetizers, soups, and salads.

