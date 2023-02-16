Churchill China (LON:CHH) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,298.87

Churchill China plc (LON:CHH – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,298.87 ($15.77) and traded as low as GBX 1,266 ($15.37). Churchill China shares last traded at GBX 1,266 ($15.37), with a volume of 9,752 shares changing hands.

Churchill China Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £141.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,077.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,240.05 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,297.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Churchill China Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Churchill China plc manufactures and sells ceramic and related products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It provides plates, bowls, trays and boards, crates and carriers, stands and risers, cookware, counter serving ware, cups, mugs, saucers, beverage pots, jugs, chip mugs, dip pots and sauce dishes, lids, glassware, cutlery, utensils, and accessories, as well as raw materials for the ceramics industry.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.