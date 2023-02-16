Cheviot Value Management LLC Sells 1,832 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Cheviot Value Management LLC cut its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,832 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for about 2.8% of Cheviot Value Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Cheviot Value Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $10,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth $30,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth $35,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. 72.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded down $0.68 during trading on Thursday, reaching $107.00. 1,223,804 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,538,708. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.88 and a 1-year high of $115.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $271.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.36.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.66 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 44.27%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MRK. StockNews.com cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Atlantic Securities raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.71.

Insider Transactions at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 1,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total value of $198,016.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,085 shares in the company, valued at $3,609,573.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total value of $9,431,686.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,312,555. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 1,815 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total transaction of $198,016.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,609,573.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,245 shares of company stock valued at $10,627,156 over the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

