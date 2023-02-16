Cheviot Value Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Cheviot Value Management LLC increased its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 135.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,701 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,694 shares during the period. Cheviot Value Management LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $2,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. 78.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Devon Energy Price Performance

Shares of DVN traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $56.57. The company had a trading volume of 5,269,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,831,398. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.91. The company has a market capitalization of $36.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $48.86 and a 1-year high of $79.40.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 53.57% and a net margin of 31.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. Analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.49. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DVN shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on Devon Energy from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.16.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Featured Articles

