Cheviot Value Management LLC Acquires Shares of 898,019 Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 898,019 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock, valued at approximately $13,919,000. Barrick Gold comprises 3.8% of Cheviot Value Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Cheviot Value Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Barrick Gold as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOLD. Maj Invest Holding A S acquired a new position in Barrick Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $175,865,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Barrick Gold by 86.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,457,214 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $308,815,000 after purchasing an additional 8,102,178 shares during the period. Snider Financial Group bought a new position in Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter worth $185,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Barrick Gold by 40.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,824,320 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $437,387,000 after buying an additional 5,164,698 shares during the period. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its stake in Barrick Gold by 42.3% in the third quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 9,158,497 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $141,957,000 after buying an additional 2,722,373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOLD traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.83. The stock had a trading volume of 7,405,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,125,279. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The company has a market capitalization of $29.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.49. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52 week low of $13.01 and a 52 week high of $26.07.

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 16.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Barrick Gold’s revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.38%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.90 price objective (down previously from $23.42) on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$35.25 to C$33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.99.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

