Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) Short Interest Update

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,780,000 shares, a growth of 21.9% from the January 15th total of 1,460,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 332,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHMI. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. 16.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Price Performance

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Dividend Announcement

CHMI stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,894. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a twelve month low of $4.58 and a twelve month high of $8.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.20 million, a P/E ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.72%. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

About Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp. is a real estate finance company, which acquires, invests in and manages a portfolio of excess mortgage servicing rights. The company operates through the following segments: Investments in RMBS, Investments in Servicing Related Assets and All Other segment. It also invests in agency residential mortgage backed securities, prime jumbo mortgage loans and other residential mortgage assets.

