Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Short Interest Update

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,130,000 shares, a growth of 18.6% from the January 15th total of 2,640,000 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 765,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHKP. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $3,511,000. 64.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $127.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,030,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 891,796. Check Point Software Technologies has a 1 year low of $107.54 and a 1 year high of $149.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $128.27 and its 200-day moving average is $123.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.68.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.09. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.35% and a return on equity of 26.20%. The company had revenue of $638.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CHKP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, FBN Securities cut their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.30.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is engaged in the development and marketing of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include Quantum, CloudGuard, Harmony, and Infinity-Vision. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

