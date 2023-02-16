Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Stake Lifted by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 117.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,862 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,704 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $2,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at $94,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 10.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 12,010.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 4.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 19.4% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Steven A. Miron acquired 2,500 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $384.35 per share, for a total transaction of $960,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,525,642.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CHTR. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Charter Communications from $340.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Charter Communications to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Charter Communications from $450.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Bank of America raised Charter Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Charter Communications to $406.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $486.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $403.61 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $370.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $377.79. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $297.66 and a twelve month high of $612.52. The company has a market cap of $61.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.66.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $7.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.03 by ($0.34). Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 37.20%. The business had revenue of $13.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $8.93 EPS. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

