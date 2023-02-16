Charif Souki Sells 1,539,695 Shares of Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL) Stock

Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Rating) Chairman Charif Souki sold 1,539,695 shares of Tellurian stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total value of $2,324,939.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 17,821,841 shares in the company, valued at $26,910,979.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Charif Souki also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, February 13th, Charif Souki sold 1,087,027 shares of Tellurian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.78, for a total value of $1,934,908.06.
- On Friday, February 10th, Charif Souki sold 2,147,438 shares of Tellurian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.79, for a total value of $3,843,914.02.
- On Wednesday, February 8th, Charif Souki sold 1,793,194 shares of Tellurian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total value of $3,442,932.48.
Tellurian Stock Performance
Tellurian stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.50. 21,578,880 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,236,047. Tellurian Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.48 and a 52-week high of $6.54. The company has a market cap of $847.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tellurian
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Bank of America lowered Tellurian from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.80.
About Tellurian
Tellurian, Inc engages in producing natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It develops a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that include an LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. The company was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston in 1957 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
See Also
