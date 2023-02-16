Charif Souki Sells 1,539,695 Shares of Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL) Stock

Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Rating) Chairman Charif Souki sold 1,539,695 shares of Tellurian stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total value of $2,324,939.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 17,821,841 shares in the company, valued at $26,910,979.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Charif Souki also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 13th, Charif Souki sold 1,087,027 shares of Tellurian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.78, for a total value of $1,934,908.06.

On Friday, February 10th, Charif Souki sold 2,147,438 shares of Tellurian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.79, for a total value of $3,843,914.02.

On Wednesday, February 8th, Charif Souki sold 1,793,194 shares of Tellurian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total value of $3,442,932.48.

Tellurian Stock Performance

Tellurian stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.50. 21,578,880 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,236,047. Tellurian Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.48 and a 52-week high of $6.54. The company has a market cap of $847.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tellurian

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Tellurian by 37.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 143,324 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 38,825 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Tellurian by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,187,669 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,295,000 after purchasing an additional 12,317 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Tellurian by 25.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,110 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 8,037 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Tellurian by 40.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 179,743 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 51,625 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tellurian in the first quarter valued at $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Bank of America lowered Tellurian from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.80.

About Tellurian

Tellurian, Inc engages in producing natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It develops a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that include an LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. The company was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston in 1957 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

