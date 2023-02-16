Chainlink Price Hits $7.41 on Exchanges (LINK)

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 16th. During the last week, Chainlink has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Chainlink token can now be purchased for $7.41 or 0.00029655 BTC on major exchanges. Chainlink has a total market cap of $3.76 billion and $543.26 million worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Chainlink alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002103 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 21.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.22 or 0.00426956 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7,035.86 or 0.28279725 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Chainlink Profile

Chainlink was first traded on September 19th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 507,999,970 tokens. Chainlink’s official message board is medium.com/chainlink. The Reddit community for Chainlink is https://reddit.com/r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Chainlink’s official website is chain.link. Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @chainlink and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Chainlink Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainlink is a blockchain-base middleware, acting as a bridge between cryptocurrency smart contracts and off-chain resources like data feeds, various web APIs, and traditional bank account payments. This way, Chainlink allows Smart Contracts to communicate with external resources on their own. LINK is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum Blockchain. It is used to pay Chainlink Node operators for the retrieval of data from off-chain data feeds, formatting of data into blockchain readable formats, off-chain computation, and uptime guarantees they provide as operators.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chainlink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chainlink using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chainlink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chainlink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.