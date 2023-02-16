Chainbing One Day Volume Tops $9,528.95 (CBG)

Chainbing (CBG) traded up 11.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 16th. One Chainbing token can now be purchased for approximately $1.83 or 0.00007431 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Chainbing has traded 32.4% higher against the US dollar. Chainbing has a market cap of $919.23 million and approximately $9,528.95 worth of Chainbing was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainbing Profile

Chainbing’s genesis date was July 28th, 2020. Chainbing’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 503,420,200 tokens. Chainbing’s official message board is medium.com/@chainbing. Chainbing’s official Twitter account is @chain_bing and its Facebook page is accessible here. Chainbing’s official website is www.chainbing.io.

Chainbing Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainbing is dedicated to storing, indexing, analyzing, and sharing data on the blockchain to provide users with fast and accurate information.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainbing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chainbing should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chainbing using one of the exchanges listed above.

