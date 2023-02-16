Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 830,900 shares, a growth of 21.7% from the January 15th total of 683,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 178,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Activity at Central Garden & Pet

In related news, insider John D. Walker III sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.73, for a total value of $131,682.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,418,774.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 20.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 44.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 3,801 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the first quarter valued at $455,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 58.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 7,797 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 1.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 113,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 11.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 36,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 3,823 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Central Garden & Pet Trading Up 0.4 %

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.25.

Shares of Central Garden & Pet stock traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $40.36. The stock had a trading volume of 126,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,601. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Central Garden & Pet has a one year low of $33.69 and a one year high of $44.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.06.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The firm had revenue of $627.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.61 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Co engages in the production and distribution of branded and private label products for the lawn, and garden and pet supplies markets. It operates through the following segments: Pets and Garden. The Pet segment includes dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, pet containment, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish and small animals as well as outdoor cushions.

