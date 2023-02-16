Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Short Interest Up 12.9% in January

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 262,600 shares, an increase of 12.9% from the January 15th total of 232,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.1 days. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Central Garden & Pet Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CENT traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,367. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 0.67. Central Garden & Pet has a 12 month low of $35.61 and a 12 month high of $47.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.16.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.07). Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $707.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.45 million. On average, research analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Central Garden & Pet

In related news, insider John D. Walker III sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.73, for a total transaction of $131,682.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,418,774.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 9.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 16.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 41.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 6.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 3.4% during the third quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 8,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 6.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. 17.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Central Garden & Pet Co engages in the production and distribution of branded and private label products for the lawn, and garden and pet supplies markets. It operates through the following segments: Pets and Garden. The Pet segment includes dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, pet containment, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish and small animals as well as outdoor cushions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.