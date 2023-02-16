CenterBook Partners LP Sells 6,817 Shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

CenterBook Partners LP trimmed its position in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,817 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $1,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter valued at $566,029,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth approximately $539,533,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth $308,240,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in HF Sinclair by 5.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,789,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,562,000 after acquiring an additional 355,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,959,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

DINO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen raised their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $60.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Mizuho upgraded shares of HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on HF Sinclair from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays cut their target price on HF Sinclair from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on HF Sinclair from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.50.

Shares of DINO stock opened at $55.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of 5.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.38. HF Sinclair Co. has a 1-year low of $29.14 and a 1-year high of $66.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.70 and a 200 day moving average of $54.78.

In other HF Sinclair news, major shareholder Carol Orme Holding sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $241,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,822,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,967,657,128.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other HF Sinclair news, major shareholder Carol Orme Holding sold 5,000,000 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $241,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,822,762 shares in the company, valued at $1,967,657,128.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James H. Lee sold 4,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total value of $211,675.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,891,594.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HF Sinclair Corp. is an independent energy company. It manufactures and sells products such as gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, and specialty and modified asphalt. The company operates through five segments: Refining, Marketing, Renewables, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and Midstream.

