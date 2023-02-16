CenterBook Partners LP Grows Stock Position in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

CenterBook Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,409 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 5,552 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $1,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Dorman Products during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Dorman Products by 13,425.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 541 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Dorman Products by 103.2% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 565 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Dorman Products by 49.2% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 619 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Dorman Products by 4,038.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. 75.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dorman Products alerts:

Dorman Products Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DORM opened at $94.24 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.85. Dorman Products, Inc. has a one year low of $73.32 and a one year high of $119.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66 and a beta of 0.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other Dorman Products news, Director James Darrell Thomas purchased 700 shares of Dorman Products stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $84.78 per share, for a total transaction of $59,346.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,803.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DORM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barrington Research decreased their target price on Dorman Products from $120.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Stephens decreased their target price on Dorman Products from $94.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price target on Dorman Products from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th.

Dorman Products Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products include power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 16, 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DORM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.