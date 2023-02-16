CenterBook Partners LP Acquires 1,599 Shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

CenterBook Partners LP grew its position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,567 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $1,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 1,047.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,181,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,981,000 after acquiring an additional 7,468,669 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 893.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,316,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,786,000 after acquiring an additional 3,881,693 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP raised its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 15.0% during the second quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 19,204,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,730,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NortonLifeLock by 307.1% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,197,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in NortonLifeLock by 5,184.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,490,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462,219 shares in the last quarter. 94.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NortonLifeLock Stock Performance

Shares of NLOK stock opened at $21.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 0.76. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.12 and a 52 week high of $30.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NortonLifeLock Profile

NLOK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

