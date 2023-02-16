Celo Dollar One Day Volume Reaches $574,423.35 (CUSD)

Celo Dollar (CUSD) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 16th. One Celo Dollar token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004021 BTC on popular exchanges. Celo Dollar has a market cap of $43.37 million and approximately $574,423.35 worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Celo Dollar has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Celo Dollar

Celo Dollar launched on June 28th, 2020. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 57,241,566 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,357,706 tokens. The official website for Celo Dollar is celo.org. The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @celoorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Celo Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “cUSD (Celo Dollars) are a stable asset that follows the US Dollar. With cUSD, users can share money faster, cheaper, and more easily on their mobile phones.The official Celo Dollar ticker is “CUSD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Celo Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

