Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) Short Interest Update

Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 87,900 shares, an increase of 13.4% from the January 15th total of 77,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 230,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of CLLNY stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.75. 37,766 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,541. Cellnex Telecom has a 12-month low of $13.56 and a 12-month high of $27.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.88.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CLLNY. HSBC began coverage on shares of Cellnex Telecom in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Cellnex Telecom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Cellnex Telecom from €53.00 ($56.99) to €58.00 ($62.37) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Cellnex Telecom from €58.00 ($62.37) to €40.00 ($43.01) in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Cellnex Telecom from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cellnex Telecom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.75.

Cellnex Telecom SA engages in the operation of wireless telecommunications and broadcasting infrastructures. Its business activities include rental of sites for telecom operators, broadcast infrastructure activity, and other network services. It operates through the following segments: Telecom Infrastructure Services, Broadcasting Infrastructure and Other Network Services.

