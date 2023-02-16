CEEK VR Trading Down 3% Over Last Week (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 15th. Over the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded down 3% against the dollar. One CEEK VR token can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000495 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CEEK VR has a market cap of $98.10 million and $9.65 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00009514 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.86 or 0.00044116 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00028038 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001909 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00018510 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003953 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.08 or 0.00215722 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000133 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24,613.08 or 1.00024054 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK VR (CEEK) is a token. It launched on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.11498572 USD and is up 4.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 86 active market(s) with $6,220,236.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

