CEEK VR Trading 2.4% Higher Over Last Week (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. CEEK VR has a market cap of $98.82 million and $11.40 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CEEK VR token can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000493 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CEEK VR has traded 2.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00009409 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00044065 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00027801 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001822 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00018500 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003885 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.91 or 0.00216680 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,879.51 or 1.00005195 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000128 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK VR (CEEK) is a token. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

