Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Holdings Raised by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV lifted its position in shares of Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,798,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 634,700 shares during the quarter. Cedar Fair accounts for approximately 1.9% of ING Groep NV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. ING Groep NV owned approximately 5.15% of Cedar Fair worth $115,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FUN. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 112.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,407,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,142,000 after acquiring an additional 745,056 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Cedar Fair by 117.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,226,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,190,000 after buying an additional 663,373 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Cedar Fair by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,064,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,730,000 after buying an additional 261,527 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Cedar Fair by 169,595.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 256,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,042,000 after acquiring an additional 256,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Cedar Fair by 2,574.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 251,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,041,000 after acquiring an additional 242,044 shares during the last quarter. 67.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Cedar Fair Stock Up 4.2 %
Shares of FUN traded up $1.81 on Thursday, hitting $45.04. 86,803 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,784. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.49. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a 1 year low of $37.58 and a 1 year high of $59.39.
Cedar Fair Profile
Cedar Fair LP engages in the operation of amusement parks, outdoor and indoor water parks, and hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point, Kings Island, Canada’s Wonderland, Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, Kings Dominion, Worlds of Fun, Knott’s Berry Farm, and California’s Great America.
