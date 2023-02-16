CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV) Short Interest Update

CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 28.6% from the January 15th total of 3,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CB Financial Services by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 185,433 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of CB Financial Services by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,641 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of CB Financial Services by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 157,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of CB Financial Services by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 246,006 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,272,000 after acquiring an additional 3,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of CB Financial Services by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,928 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 3,552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

CB Financial Services stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.78. 2,365 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,536. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. CB Financial Services has a 12 month low of $20.49 and a 12 month high of $26.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 0.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from CB Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. CB Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.04%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CBFV shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of CB Financial Services from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CB Financial Services in a report on Thursday, February 9th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

CB Financial Services, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. The company operates through the Community Banking and Insurance Brokerage Services segments. It offers residential and commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and consumer loans as well as a variety of deposit products for individuals and businesses.

