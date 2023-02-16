Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Short Interest Update

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,480,000 shares, a growth of 14.7% from the January 15th total of 1,290,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 283,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Cathay General Bancorp Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CATY traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $44.67. The company had a trading volume of 151,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,282. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.18. Cathay General Bancorp has a one year low of $37.37 and a one year high of $48.60.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $213.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.67 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 39.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CATY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th.

In related news, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total value of $226,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 208,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,445,172.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cathay General Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 5,000 shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total transaction of $226,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 208,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,445,172.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 10,000 shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total transaction of $432,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 213,964 shares in the company, valued at $9,251,803.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 91.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 490.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 73.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,157 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,321 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

