Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Price Target Lowered to $21.00 at Piper Sandler

Carvana (NYSE:CVNAGet Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Piper Sandler from $45.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 74.27% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CVNA. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Carvana from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. William Blair downgraded Carvana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Oppenheimer cut Carvana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded Carvana to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Cowen cut Carvana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.05.

NYSE CVNA traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.05. The stock had a trading volume of 8,781,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,838,488. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.69. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 2.76. Carvana has a 52-week low of $3.55 and a 52-week high of $156.68.

In related news, insider Daniel J. Gill bought 133,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.62 per share, for a total transaction of $1,013,460.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 263,415 shares in the company, valued at $2,007,222.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVNA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Carvana by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,100,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,877,000 after acquiring an additional 6,670,993 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 14,144,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,125,000 after buying an additional 3,242,429 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,083,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,754,000 after buying an additional 5,554,691 shares during the period. Spruce House Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Carvana by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,400,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Carvana by 46.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,297,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325,545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experiences. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales, Wholesale Vehicle Sales, and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle sales to customers through its website.

