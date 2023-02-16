Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.82

Shares of Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.82 and traded as high as $2.07. Carrols Restaurant Group shares last traded at $2.00, with a volume of 37,277 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Carrols Restaurant Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th.

Carrols Restaurant Group Trading Down 2.9 %

The company has a market cap of $105.47 million, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carrols Restaurant Group

About Carrols Restaurant Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group in the third quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 20.9% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 110,890 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 19,200 shares during the period. 27.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants under the Burger King and Popeyes brands. It serves flame-broiled whopper sandwich, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, fries, salads, breakfast items, smoothies, frappes, and other snacks. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, NY.

