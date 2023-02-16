Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.82

Shares of Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.82 and traded as high as $2.07. Carrols Restaurant Group shares last traded at $2.00, with a volume of 37,277 shares changing hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Carrols Restaurant Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th.
Carrols Restaurant Group Trading Down 2.9 %
The company has a market cap of $105.47 million, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.82.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carrols Restaurant Group
About Carrols Restaurant Group
Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants under the Burger King and Popeyes brands. It serves flame-broiled whopper sandwich, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, fries, salads, breakfast items, smoothies, frappes, and other snacks. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, NY.
