CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. lowered its stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,545,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,318 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 0.98% of CarMax worth $102,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CarMax by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,690,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,790,000 after purchasing an additional 303,973 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CarMax by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,389,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,017,000 after acquiring an additional 455,386 shares during the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CarMax by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 7,339,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,159,000 after acquiring an additional 49,780 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in CarMax by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,757,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,515,000 after acquiring an additional 291,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in CarMax by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,548,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,400,000 after acquiring an additional 805,438 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, President & CEO William D. Nash acquired 8,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.98 per share, for a total transaction of $501,255.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 165,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,069,505.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens cut their price target on shares of CarMax from $64.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Argus downgraded shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of CarMax from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of CarMax from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CarMax presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.67.

Shares of KMX opened at $75.55 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.81 and its 200-day moving average is $73.56. CarMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.10 and a fifty-two week high of $110.86. The company has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 22nd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.34). CarMax had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 1.82%. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

