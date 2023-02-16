CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Shares Sold by Tremblant Capital Group

Tremblant Capital Group cut its holdings in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,064,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,115 shares during the period. CarGurus comprises about 0.9% of Tremblant Capital Group’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Tremblant Capital Group owned 0.90% of CarGurus worth $15,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of CarGurus by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CarGurus by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 185,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,988,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of CarGurus by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in CarGurus by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 88,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CarGurus alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CARG has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on CarGurus in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price target on CarGurus to $11.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of CarGurus from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on CarGurus from $31.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of CarGurus from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.41.

CarGurus Stock Down 9.4 %

About CarGurus

Shares of CARG stock opened at $15.68 on Thursday. CarGurus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.14 and a fifty-two week high of $50.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.96.

(Get Rating)

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.