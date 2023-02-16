Capstone Green Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CGRN) Short Interest Update

Capstone Green Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CGRN – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 379,500 shares, an increase of 8.6% from the January 15th total of 349,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Capstone Green Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Capstone Green Energy by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 556,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 38,476 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Capstone Green Energy by 46.3% during the third quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 321,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 101,740 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Capstone Green Energy by 8.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 228,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 18,100 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capstone Green Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Capstone Green Energy by 194.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 127,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 84,526 shares during the period. 21.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Capstone Green Energy alerts:

Capstone Green Energy Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of CGRN stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.82. 129,818 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,862. Capstone Green Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.29 and a fifty-two week high of $4.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42.

About Capstone Green Energy

Capstone Green Energy ( NASDAQ:CGRN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $20.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.20 million. Capstone Green Energy had a negative return on equity of 281.25% and a negative net margin of 25.08%. On average, equities analysts predict that Capstone Green Energy will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Capstone Green Energy Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and service of microturbine technology solutions. It targets vertical markets worldwide such as natural resources, energy efficiency, renewable energy, critical power supply, transportation, and microgrids. The firm’s products generate electric power output for commercial, industrial, and utility purposes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Green Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Green Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.