Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Cut to Market Perform at Cowen

Cowen lowered shares of Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. Cowen currently has $55.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $70.00.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CPRI. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Capri in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on Capri from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Capri from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Capri from $75.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and set a $55.00 price objective (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Capri in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $62.13.

Shares of CPRI stock opened at $51.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Capri has a 12 month low of $36.90 and a 12 month high of $71.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.11. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.23.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 36.64% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. Research analysts expect that Capri will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

Capri declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 9th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 14.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Capri in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,231,000. Pelham Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Capri in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,259,000. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in Capri by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,561,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,909,000 after purchasing an additional 804,600 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Capri by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,649,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,182,000 after purchasing an additional 782,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Capri by 737.5% during the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 518,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,706,000 after acquiring an additional 456,370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

