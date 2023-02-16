Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $113.35

Shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 113.35 ($1.38) and traded as high as GBX 125.90 ($1.53). Capital & Counties Properties PLC shares last traded at GBX 124.80 ($1.51), with a volume of 1,431,003 shares changing hands.
Capital & Counties Properties PLC Stock Up 0.1 %
The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 110.87 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 113.43. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.06 billion and a PE ratio of 891.43.
Capital & Counties Properties PLC Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a GBX 1.70 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Capital & Counties Properties PLC’s previous dividend of $0.80. This represents a yield of 1.48%. Capital & Counties Properties PLC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.71%.
Insider Activity at Capital & Counties Properties PLC
About Capital & Counties Properties PLC
Capital & Counties Properties PLC, a property company, engages in investment, development, and management of properties. Its principal properties include Covent Garden, a retail and dining destination in central London. Capital & Counties Properties PLC was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
See Also
- Bloomin’ Brands Blossoms After Raising The Dividend
- Zebra Technologies: A Reversal Is In Play
- Zoetis, Pet-Med Specialist, Double-Digit Earnings Growth Ahead
- The S&P 500: Don’t Trust The Wave Of Bullish Sentiment
- Cisco Systems Is Ready To Run Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Capital & Counties Properties PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital & Counties Properties PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.