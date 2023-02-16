Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $113.35

Shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 113.35 ($1.38) and traded as high as GBX 125.90 ($1.53). Capital & Counties Properties PLC shares last traded at GBX 124.80 ($1.51), with a volume of 1,431,003 shares changing hands.

Capital & Counties Properties PLC Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 110.87 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 113.43. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.06 billion and a PE ratio of 891.43.

Capital & Counties Properties PLC Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a GBX 1.70 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Capital & Counties Properties PLC’s previous dividend of $0.80. This represents a yield of 1.48%. Capital & Counties Properties PLC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.71%.

Insider Activity at Capital & Counties Properties PLC

About Capital & Counties Properties PLC

In related news, insider Ian Hawksworth purchased 19,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 103 ($1.25) per share, with a total value of £19,935.65 ($24,199.62).

Capital & Counties Properties PLC, a property company, engages in investment, development, and management of properties. Its principal properties include Covent Garden, a retail and dining destination in central London. Capital & Counties Properties PLC was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

