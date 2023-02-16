Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $154.49

Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$154.49 and traded as high as C$165.88. Canadian Tire shares last traded at C$163.90, with a volume of 253,190 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CTC.A has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Canadian Tire from C$184.00 to C$180.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$182.00 to C$181.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$214.00 to C$185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$234.00 to C$222.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$167.00 to C$164.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$194.67.

Get Canadian Tire alerts:

Canadian Tire Trading Up 5.1 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$153.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$154.56. The company has a market cap of C$9.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.50, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Canadian Tire Company Profile

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Tire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Tire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.