Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Stake Lessened by Interval Partners LP

Interval Partners LP cut its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 32,485 shares during the period. Interval Partners LP’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $2,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 123,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,243,000 after acquiring an additional 45,872 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 8.1% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 10,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 18,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,376,555 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $91,844,000 after buying an additional 93,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the third quarter valued at $234,000. 72.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CP opened at $79.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.81 billion, a PE ratio of 27.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.33. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 12-month low of $65.17 and a 12-month high of $84.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.1424 dividend. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is presently 19.44%.

CP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$128.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$102.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail services. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

