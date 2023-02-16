Cambridge Cognition (LON:COG) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $120.97

Shares of Cambridge Cognition Holdings Plc (LON:COG – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 120.97 ($1.47) and traded as low as GBX 114.04 ($1.38). Cambridge Cognition shares last traded at GBX 115 ($1.40), with a volume of 292,669 shares.

Cambridge Cognition Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 116.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 120.92. The company has a market cap of £36.16 million and a PE ratio of 11,400.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Debra Leeves purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 112 ($1.36) per share, with a total value of £11,200 ($13,595.53).

About Cambridge Cognition

Cambridge Cognition Holdings Plc, a neuroscience technology company, develops and markets near-patient cognitive testing techniques in the United States, United Kingdom, the European Union, and internationally. The company offers CANTAB Recruit, an online trial recruitment platform for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to identify qualified clinical trial participants in high-need indications, such as Alzheimer's disease; CANTAB Connect that provides digital cognitive assessment solutions for pharmaceutical clinical trials in various therapeutic areas from Phases I-IV; and Cognition Kit, a digital health platform, which delivers wearable and smartphone apps for data collection to provide engaging digital health solutions for the enhancement of patient engagement, demonstration of treatment efficacy, and understanding of a disease and a patient's response to medication.

