Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Shares Down 6.7%

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Rating) dropped 6.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $78.43 and last traded at $78.43. Approximately 46,186 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 65,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.03.

CATC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Cambridge Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James initiated coverage on Cambridge Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.77. The stock has a market cap of $614.48 million, a P/E ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.49.

Cambridge Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CATC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $50.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.45 million. Cambridge Bancorp had a net margin of 26.06% and a return on equity of 12.79%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cambridge Bancorp will post 8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. This is an increase from Cambridge Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Cambridge Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 36.51%.

In other news, EVP Martin B. Millane sold 1,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $104,210.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,316,225. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 81.4% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 2,631 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 280.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,489 shares of the bank’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,102 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,884 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.43% of the company’s stock.

Cambridge Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services. It focuses on the wealth management, commercial banking, residential lending, and personal banking services. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

