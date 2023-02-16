Caldwell Partners International (OTCMKTS:CWLPF) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.23

The Caldwell Partners International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWLPF – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.23 and traded as low as $1.04. Caldwell Partners International shares last traded at $1.05, with a volume of 2,600 shares changing hands.

Caldwell Partners International Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.05 and a 200-day moving average of $1.23.

Caldwell Partners International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Caldwell Partners International, Inc is a technology-powered talent acquisition company, which specializes in recruitment at all levels. It operates through the Caldwell and IQTalent Partners, Inc (IQTP) segments. The Caldwell segment includes operation with partners in Canada, the United States, Europe and Australia, with functional currencies being the Canadian dollar, US dollar, and British pound.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Caldwell Partners International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caldwell Partners International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.